Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

National theatre flooded after heavy downpour

The National Theatre and parts of Accra were submerged following a downpour which lasted about six hours.

Characteristic of flooding in Accra, properties running into several millions of cedis were destroyed.

In addition, several people were trapped in their homes as they could not step out due to the volume of water and the magnitude of the current.

The situation culminated in heavy traffic jams in most areas.


