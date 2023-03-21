National Petroleum Authority responds to Fameye’s fuel outcry

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has responded to Fameye’s alleged encounter at an undisclosed filling station where his car was filled with adulterated petrol.



Earlier, the highlife singer took to social media to bitterly lament about how his Honda Pilot 2019 model, has since been faulty after it was filled with water mixed with petrol.



In a tweet on Wednesday, 15 March 2023, the rapper narrated how he had already spent a whopping GHC7,000 to repair the vehicle’s damages but to no avail.



“So, few days ago, I go buy fuel for one fuel station, GHS700, the rest is heartbreaking. They filled my tank with water mixed with petrol. As I’m talking to you now, my car Honda pilot touring 2019 model is spoilt. I have spent 7k already still not working!!! What do I do?,” he wrote.



After the tweet went viral, scores of netizens recommended that he involves the management of the said filling station for compensation.



Others suggested that he calls out the filling station to prevent future reoccurrences.



Fameye’s post caught the attention of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), and they have established their willingness to offer assistance to salvage the situation.



In a tweet, the regulatory body raised concerns about Fameye’s management’s unwillingness to collaborate after reaching out a day after the singer’s tweet went viral.



“The unwillingness of Fameye’s management to cooperate with the NPA’s Consumer Services Department by providing key information, such as the name and location of the retail outlet in question makes it impossible for the Authority to proceed with an investigation into the case. Fameye’s management team further stated that they would handle the case by themself,” NPA tweeted as part of some concerns listed on their page.



