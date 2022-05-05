National Director for Miss Grand Ghana speaks on the event

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abena Akuaba has acquired the opportunity to host the Miss Grand International (MGI) Beauty pageant in Ghana.



The winner will be crowned Miss Grand Ghana and will represent the country at Miss Grand International.



Ghanaian-American, Miss Abena Akuaba Appiah, was crowned a winner in 2020/2021, making history as the first African-American woman to win this prestigious Crown.



MGI is one of the top three beauty pageants in the world which was initiated from Thailand.



Aiming at creating the awareness of peace amongst countries, the major vision of MGI is to have it's partners, viewers and participants join the ‘STOP THE WAR AND VIOLENCE’ campaign.



During an interview with the National Director of Miss Grand Ghana (MGG), she stated that the MGG beauty pageant also aims at building confidence, elegance, eloquence, poise, and intelligence in our women.



She added that the pageantry is also aimed at breaking beauty stereotypes and also to diversify the international pageant industry.



According to her, 16 ladies will represent a region in Ghana and their eligibility is solely determined by their Advocacy, involvement in humanitarian work, intelligence, poise, and elegance.



Abena Akuaba Appiah stated that the Miss Grand Ghana competition is open to all women of Ghanaian heritage or all Women with residency in Ghana. The age qualification is between 18 to 28 years old.



This year's winner will travel to Bali Indonesia to compete with a hundred women from around the world.