National Commission on Culture endorses Miss Uni International

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: Kofi Adunuom

The Executive Director of National Commission on Culture (NCC), Madam Janet Edna Nyame has highly commended the board of Miss Uni International for organizing the pageant.



The initiative, themed ‘Driving development through culture and tourism’ primarily seeks to whip up interest in domestic and regional tourism in the country.



And to the NCC boss, the organizers must be commended since it falls in line with her outfit's quest to promote tourism in the country.



At a special meeting with the contestants in Accra on Thursday, the NCC Director who was the Special Guest of Honour pointed out that “This is the second time we are meeting a group that are



into culture. We believe that the theme that you have chosen is actually laudable and you should be commended because we want to promote domestic and regional tourism.



“The Ministry of Culture yesterday launched a program aimed at promoting regional and domestic tourism. Covid-19 barred people from travelling into our country, and we don’t have to sit aloof.



“There is the need to promote what we have. Do we expect the white man to promote our sites for us? No! what you have started will go a long way in developing our tourist sites. We are talking of the roads, sites and a whole lot. We need to develop all these.” She added “There is the need for government to come on board to develop the various sites. The white people come here to look for something that is unique and that is our culture.



“So why don’t we take up the challenge to develop it that will meet their expectations when they come around. Let us educate our people on open defecation at our beaches.



“What you have started is the beginning of greater things to happen, it is going to be huge. Take it as a huge project that will benefit yourself and Ghana. Let’s promote our own, that gives us identity as Ghanaians.”







Project Manager for Miss Uni International Oheneba Akosua Kyerewaa (Big Mama) told the press “Miss Uni International is an inter University beauty pageant that aims at promoting our tourists sites in the country.







“ We have realized as a board that we as country would be able to promote what we have and make it attractive.



Various tourists companies are promoting countries like Dubai, Milan and others which is good, but what we are saying is that we also want to promote and sell ours.



“We want Ghanaians to visit our various tourist sites, when that happens, it has the huge potential in supporting our economy.”







The project manager added “We have decided to be ambassadors for these tourist sites to push Ghana up there, we believe we can push development through tourism.



“It’s all about trips, we have met the leadership of NCC because we can’t do this without them. It is a beauty pageant so we groom the ladies as well. We don’t only believe in just beauty and the make-up, but using it to push a worthy agenda like what we are doing.



“There are special activities rolled out special activities before the final. The contestants are drawn from the various universities in the country and have been tasked to visit tourists sites observe and make recommendations to make it more economically viable and more attractive. What the ladies can put on paper to drive tourism promotion influenced selection of the girls criteria.”



Also present for the special presentation was famous counselor Kweku Adumata, Executive Director, Zane Investment, who is also a board member of Miss Uni International.