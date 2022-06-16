National Cathedral project not a smart move, make better decisions - Efia Odo charges Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Odo urge Akufo-Addo to address flood issues



Gov't reportedly dolls out state funds for Cathedral construction



Ghanaians ask government to prioritize other needs over Cathedral



Actress and media personality, Efia Odo has waded into the raging controversy surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral.



Taking to her social media page, the actress criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for superintending and giving the green light for the project to commence.



According to her, the decision to construct the National Cathedral over addressing perennial flooding issues in the country was not a smart move.



She urged the president to make better decisions for the Ghanaian populace who voted him into office.



“Mr. President, I don’t think building a national cathedral was a smart move. Every time it rains the country sinks. No amount of prayers and worship will solve it. We need proper structures. Ghanaians urge you to make better decisions. After all, they put you in power,” Efia Odo tweeted.



The National Cathedral project has in recent weeks dominated news headlines over some allegations that the government has provided seed money for the project despite earlier assurances that it was going to be financed by the Church.



This has largely sparked public outrage as a cross-section of Ghanaians has urged the government to prioritize other needs over the project.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has also alleged that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has so far dolled out over GH₵190 million in funding for the construction of the National Cathedral.



His comment came after a recent report that the government has released an amount of GH₵25 million for the project.



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Ablakwa said the government had earlier released an amount of over GH₵142 million bringing the cumulative funding for the project to GH₵199,832,603.00.



Again, he disclosed that one prominent member of the Board of Trustees and founder of ICGC, Dr. Mensa Otabil, has resigned over the various infractions surrounding the project.