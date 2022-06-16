National Cathedral brouhaha: Kwesi Arthur kicks against project

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

What seems to be the topical issues in the Ghanaian media space and talk of town seem not to come to an end as many individuals inclusive of celebrities continue to add their voices to the discourse.



The latest addition to the conversation is Ghana’s award-winning Kwesi Arthur who has fervently kicked against the construction of a national cathedral in Ghana by the ruling government. The ruling government which seems to be indifferent to the plights and concerns of its citizens on different occasions have been heard or seen in the media justifying the construction of the cathedral and the use of state funds.



The most recent was the finance minister who was quoted in a tweet by Joy News saying the state was spending a little of its annual expenditure to attain an important transformational component which was spirituality.



The ‘Baajo’ hitmaker however could let the post slide and shared his opinion as a Ghanaian citizen and taxpayer in a quote tweet of the earlier tweet made my Joy News.



The Rapper mentioned in his tweet that he did not need a cathedral in his current state as a Ghanaian.



“As a Ghanaian, I don’t want a cathedral”, his tweet read.



According to Hon Ken Ofori-Atta who is the Finance minister, the National Cathedral will raise at least US$1.8 billion in its first five years of operation will result in increased revenue for the state.