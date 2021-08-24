Nasty Blaq releases promised comedy skit with Comedian Waris, Yvonne Nelson, others

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

One of Nigeria’s very priced comedians, Nasty Blaq, has just released one of his promised Ghana-Naija comedy skit collaborations and it features some very popular Ghanaian faces.



Nasty Blaq told eTV Ghana’s Foster Romanus during an interview on the Late Nite Celebrity Show that he is visiting Ghana for business, specifically to shoot some skits with Ghanaian content creators like Comedian Waris, Nana Made in China, and others that he did not disclose.



The comedian posted on his Instagram a very hilarious skit that features Comedian Waris, actress Yvonne Nelson, influencer, KalyJay, among others.



In the skit, the comedian appears as an actor who is to shoot a bedroom scene with his girlfriend, Yvonne, who apparently is his real-life crush.



Grabbing the opportunity with his long-time crush, the bedroom kissing scene ends in barely 15seconds with their first two children jumping out of their bedsheets in school uniform and Yvonne pregnant with a third child.



