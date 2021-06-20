You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 20Article 1290712

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: Charter House

Nanky wins VGMA22 unsung initiative

Nanky is the winner of VGMA 2021 Unsung

Ahead of the most prestigious music awards scheme in Ghana, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2021 slated for 25th and 26th June, Nanky has been announced winner of the Unsung Initiative.

The fast-rising 28-year-old Tema based Afro-Pop, R&B, Highlife singer who is currently signed on Sultan Incorporation was on Friday 18th June 2021 announced winner on TV3’s Showbiz 360 hosted by Giovani Caleb.

He won ahead of his competitors Oseikrom Sikani, Adelaide the Seer, Koby Tuesday, Kwame Yogot, Malcom Nuna, Queendalyn and Naana Blu.

Nanky, as the tradition has been since its inception in 2015, will get to perform at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which would be held on Saturday, 26th June 2021.

The Unsung is an initiative to project underground artistes who need the platform and exposure to make it to mainstream. Previous years has seen winners like Lynx Entertainment artiste Kuami Eugene, Reggae/dancehall artiste KelvynBoy among others.

The Unsung Initiative is produced by Charterhouse and brought to you by Closeup Toothpaste.

