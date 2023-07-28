Nanky serenades his ‘Yaa Baby’ on irresistible new single

Music of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

While his previous hit, 'King Solomon,' continues to burn hot on the airwaves, Nanky sets out to double his appeal with breathless new single 'Yaa Baby.'



There's a quality to Nanky's music that will never cease to mesmerize. The singer’s striking vocals and the moods they inspire are undeniably super.



Whether collaborating with his trusted producer, like he mostly does or collaborating with some of the industry’s best, such as Sarkodie and Medikal, Nanky's charm most likely stays intact, and 'Yaa Baby' is the latest extension of this sentiment.



Done over an elegant Highlife instrumental produced by Qweccy Plus, 'Yaa Baby' is one of those songs you can't help but fall in love with on your first listen.



The song’s groovy tune and sweet lyrics make for a killer experience, topped only by the ‘Quansimah’ star’s passionate vocals. Nanky is crazy in love, putting his feelings into showy rhymes that effortlessly bounce off the looping beat to deliver a simple yet infectious hook, “Yaa baby, come and see/My heart dey beat, e dey beat for you.”



Coming in hot from the buzz of the well-received 'King Solomon', Nanky’s 'Yaa Baby' is the new song to spread his promise to the world. The rising star continues to blend Highlife, Afropop and R&B into his music, creating a rousing sound that appeals to a growing range of audiences.



Since releasing his debut EP, 'Remedy', in 2020, Nanky continues to cement himself as one of Afrobeats’ promising stars, soaring higher than before with his over 5M streams across all digital streaming platforms and a plethora of hits.



