Nana Yaa Brefo told the world Kyeiwaa sells banku in USA, not Aisha Modi - Kwaku Manu

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After almost 4 years, when it was made public, that veteran Ghanaian actress Rose Mensah, also known as Kyeiwaa had relocated to the USA, only to sell Ghanaian local dish, banku, Kwaku Manu has settled the dust.



In 2018, it was rumoured that Aisha Modi was the brain behind the supposed rumours aimed at tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of the veteran actress.



However, bringing finality to that discussion, actor Kwaku Manu in a video posted on his YouTube platform, says it was TV presenter, Nana Yaa Brefo, who made the information public and not Aisha Modi.



According to him, Nana Yaa Brefo speaking in an interview with Papa Kumasi on 'Aso Koo' where she was a former host on Adom TV made this disclosure.



“If your industry is well and Kumawood stars are well paid and are even comparing Kyeiwaa to Jackie Appiah, why would Kyeiwaa relocates to the US, where she now sells Banku and Kenkey for survival?” she quizzed Papa Kumasi in the interview.



Kwaku Manu, in defence, added that Aisha Modi only visited actress Kyeiwaa, 2 years after the banku brouhaha conversation in Ghana.



"It is not Aisha Modi, it was some Ghanaians based in Worcester who in conversations made it known to Nana Yaa Brefo. So in her Aso Koo interview with Papa Kumasi on Adom TV, she brought that up to justify why the movie industry was failing. She asked Papa "I have heard that Kyeiwaa is selling banku in America for survival" During this time, we (Aisha and I) had not visited Antie Attaa in USA," he explained.



Meanwhile, speaking in a self-recorded video, Kyeiwaa bemoaned how the story was sold to the masses without proper checks done by journalists to confirm the facts.



According to her, the movie industry did not fetch her enough money and her quest for greener pastures landed her a job as a staff in a restaurant abroad.



She has played several roles in movies alongside actors and actresses including Nkansah Lil Win, Akrobeto, Kwaku Manu, Mercy Asiedu, Agya Koo, and many others but the actress left for the USA after the ‘collapsed’ of the movie industry.