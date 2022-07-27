Nana Yaa Brefo dares unknown faces seeking her dismissal to face her head on

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Ace broadcaster, Nana Yaa Brefo, has thrown a challenge to some persons seeking her dismissal to show their faces and attack her directly.



In a Facebook video sighted by GhanaWeb, the veteran broadcaster mentioned that she has been practicing as a producer and host for more than two decades.



She added that she has worked very hard, as such she cannot tolerate persons who hide in the shadows to seek her downfall.



“Hi family, hope you are all doing good? Look we have been building this brand for over 20 years. We do not have time for riffraff. ‘I wanna bees’, we do not have time for them. As you are all aware, I do not have time for some of these things. I speak my mind and I am not ignorant.



"I have been doing this for 20 years, here in Ghana on TV and radio. I have produced, and I have become a presenter. If you think you have balls. Get me fired I am ready,” Nana Yaa Brefo made these assertions in her self-recorded Facebook video.



She also touched on allegations that she is a lesbian and responded to trolls who think she is ugly.



She said, “If I am ugly, I like my thing. If I am a lesbian, it is your mother and sisters I have been sleeping with.”



Nana Yaa Brefo currently works at Angel TV/Angel FM.



She is also the owner of Nana’s Pizza and many other food services.



