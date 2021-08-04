Nana Oforiatta Ayim receives ‘Woman of the Year in Cultural Arts’ award

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

On Sunday night, a host of women leaders were honoured for making great impact on Ghanaian society.



The Honourees were selected by an astute board of achievers who used clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprises the most deserving women in various fields.



In addition to Nana Ofosuaa Oforiatta Ayim, Abena Osei-Poku, the MD of Absa, Doreen Andoh of the Multimedia Group, Shirley A. Botchway, the Foreign Affairs Minister, actress Akofa Edjeani and the artiste Becca were also honoured.



Nana Oforiatta Ayim is a Writer, Filmmaker, Art Historian and the Founder of the ANO Institute of Arts and Knowledge. She has pioneered a Pan-African Cultural Encyclopaedia, a Mobile Museums Project, and curated Ghana’s first pavilion at the Venice Biennale.



She published her first novel ‘The God Child’ with Bloomsbury in 2019, and with Penguin in German in 2021.



She has made award-winning films for museums such as Tate Modern, LACMA, and The New Museum, and lectures a course on History and Theory at the Architectural Association in London.



She is already the recipient of various awards and honours, having been named one of the Apollo ’40 under 40’; one of 50 African Trailblazers by The Africa Report; a Quartz Africa Innovator in 2017; one of 12 African women making history in 2016 and one of 100 women of 2020 by Okayafrica.



She received the 2015 Art & Technology Award from LACMA; the 2016 AIR Award, which “seeks to honour and celebrate extraordinary African artists who are committed to producing provocative, innovative and socially-engaging work”; a 2018 Soros Arts Fellowship, was a 2018 Global South Visiting Fellow at Oxford University, was appointed to the Advisory Council of Oxford University’s Cultural Programme in 2020, was a Principal Investigator on the Action for Restitution to Africa programme.



She is currently an unpaid Special Advisor to the Ghanaian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture on Museums and Cultural Heritage overseeing plans to restructure the museum's sector.



Her main concern is how to make museums relevant to communities throughout the country not just to a few, and to have them be a space in which Ghanaians can see themselves reflected and have their voices heard.



She has travelled the breadth of the country talking to fishermen, weavers, charcoal sellers, farmers, teachers, lawyers, etc asking them about what they would like to see and experience.



This will be seen in a film that will soon be shown on Ghanaian television. She has also brought together a legal, financial, and structural experts committee to review the current museum's landscape and make reform proposals to create museums right for our context.