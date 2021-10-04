You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 04Article 1372048

Entertainment of Monday, 4 October 2021

Nana Made In China recounts how he was beaten over video he posted

Content creator, Nana Made In China play videoContent creator, Nana Made In China

Social media content creator and radio presenter, Nana Made In China, has recounted how a group of people beat him mercilessly for posting a video about them.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on 'JukeBox', an entertainment talk show hosted by Nana Adwoa Annan on Atinka TV, Nana Made-In China who was answering a question in line with some of the hazards he encounters on contents he posts on social media said: "I believe whatever people would feel about what I say or do is their own opinion...even though people have come after me before."

Explaining what masterminded the attack Nana Made-In China revealed that, "I think I went somewhere and the people I posted a video about approached me and beat me up ...they hit me with helmets".

Nana Made-In China shot to fame after revealing in an interview that he had locked lips with a fellow man before during a game they were made to play.

He affirmed that he has not even received such a kiss from a woman before, therefore rating it as the best he has had so far.

Watch the video of his interview on JukeBox below:

