Nana Made In China recounts how he was beaten over video he posted

Entertainment of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

Social media content creator and radio presenter, Nana Made In China, has recounted how a group of people beat him mercilessly for posting a video about them.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on 'JukeBox', an entertainment talk show hosted by Nana Adwoa Annan on Atinka TV, Nana Made-In China who was answering a question in line with some of the hazards he encounters on contents he posts on social media said: "I believe whatever people would feel about what I say or do is their own opinion...even though people have come after me before."



Explaining what masterminded the attack Nana Made-In China revealed that, "I think I went somewhere and the people I posted a video about approached me and beat me up ...they hit me with helmets".



Nana Made-In China shot to fame after revealing in an interview that he had locked lips with a fellow man before during a game they were made to play.



He affirmed that he has not even received such a kiss from a woman before, therefore rating it as the best he has had so far.



Watch the video of his interview on JukeBox below:



