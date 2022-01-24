Nana Kwaku Bonsam commands fire to burn Bible

Tabloid News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

Popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has displayed his mystical powers to the amazement of blogger, Sammy Kay.



During an interview on the Go online show, the spiritualist who had a Bible in his hands dared Sammy Kay to take off his shirt to witness a display of a voodoo he has been restraining himself to do for a while now.



Heeding to the call made by the traditionalist, Sammy Kay took off his shirt and after incantation on the ‘Bible’, he placed a piece of marble into a page in the Bible, slide the Bible through the shirt, and it caught fire mysteriously without a match been lighted.



After his voodoo display during the interview, he shared his opinion on topical issues in the country with an interesting personal analysis.



Kwaku Bonsam is one of Ghana’s renowned traditionalists who is believed to be the reincarnate of Okomfo Anokye.



Watch the video below. Skip to 1 hour 7 minutes for the act.



