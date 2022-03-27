Nana Kottens talks about his music career

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: Cliche Magazine

Lewis Kofi Nana Antwi better known by his stage name as Nana Kottens is a Ghanaian born singer, songwriter, record producer, Chief Executive Officer & founder of Sound Lion Records LLC & Nana Kottens Tunes Publishing. He founded the label with his friend John Ocran to help promote talented African artists around the globe. Originally from Ghana, Kottens blends African and American culture in his sounds.



There is more about Nana Kottens in this interview.



1. Hi Nana Kottens! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?



During my first year in college, I adopted the name Nana Kottens as my artist’s name. I created the name out of my own name “Nana Kofi Tenkorang”





2. What city are you from and where are you based now?



I’m from Fort Walton Beach, Florida but currently resides in Indianapolis, Indiana





3. At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?



I have always been a songwriter from childhood, but I seriously started thinking about pursing music as a career during my first year in college at the Regional Maritime Academy. In college, I collaborated with some friends and started writing songs together. After that, I actively developed the thought of having my own record label, so I teamed up with my friends John Ocran and Sayvee to establish Sound Lion Records and later Nana Kottens Tunes Publishing. Once the record label was in full operation, I decided to self-release my compositions under the umbrella of Sound Lion Records.





4. Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?



Yes, I was born in Accra, Ghana and at a very young age was heavily influenced by the culture and the type of music genre from that region. As a child I would listen to country and dancehall music. With Highlife songs they are mostly played on the radio and by family members so you can’t really miss those type of songs. My elementary school days in Ghana was filled with strong participation in music, dance, and play. In fact, collectively and after many years in the USA I will truly say that my upbringing and environment have contributed to me having such a define sound that is highly identical with Nana Kottens.





5. How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?



I would say is more of a silky nasal tenor, soaked in a West African Caribbean style laced along R&B, Soul & Pop flair. This in fact gives me the opportunity to be versatile and unpredictable.





6. Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?



Traveling and visiting historical sites, mentoring, and watching documentaries.

Actively engaging with my subconscious thoughts and always keeping an open mindset.





7. Who are some of your main musical influences?



I would personally say people like Wyclef Jean, Kojo Antwi, Tracy Chapman, Nana Fynn, and Miriam Makeba.





8. What are some of your future music career goals?



Continue to develop my songwriting skills until I become one of the best songwriters in the world. Grow Sound Lion Records and Nana Kottens Tunes Publishing to a level that have the potential to compete with most major record labels in the world.





9. Now onto your release, “Call Girl.” What inspired this song?



The concept behind this song is purely based on stereotyping, gossiping, and spreading false news about innocent people. We can both agree that we live in society where it inevitable to eliminate the possibilities of people spreading rumors and fake stories. Like the saying goes don’t judge a book by its cover. So, from that writing scape it also gave us the opportunity to present a video that is strictly based on the songwriter’s concept, which highly evident in the music video.





10. What is “Call Girl” about in your own words?



Haha, that is an interesting one, well from my basic understanding I think “Call Girl” is used for prostitutes, but truly this song is in no way attributed to people of such caliber.





11. How did the music video for “Call Girl” come about? What was your vision for the video?



Honestly, the concept of the video was the creative works of Zaahi Creative Studios and Camsun Motion and Entertainment. I just shared with them my creative writing process and the concept for the song.





12. What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Call Girl?”



Please don’t judge, take the time to get to know people and don’t dwell on hearsay.





13. What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?



The ultimate pleasure of self-releasing my singles and album under the umbrella of my own record label Sound Lion Records and doing so well with my releases.





14. What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?



Perseverance, resilience, patience and staying true to who I am.





15. What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for? Please include some dates if you have them.



I will be releasing my first album “Never Scared of Trying” on June 30, 2023, so stay tuned.



