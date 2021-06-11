Nana Kottens releases 'Call Girl'

Music of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: Stephan Moulo, Contributor

After releasing a tribute song for the celebration of 2021 Mother’s Day, the Ghanaian born singer, songwriter and producer has released his second single for the year.



The song titled 'Call Girl' was released on June 11, 2021. The official music video will be shot in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA by Zaahi Studios, and will premiere in the spring of 2022.



Prior to that, Sound Lion Records will release an animation video produced by KwasiVIVID Animation and a lyric video produced by Derrick Asare for both the original song and the piano version.



Although the title of the song increases people's curiosity about what the song is about, Nana Kottens insists the song has nothing to do with Call Girls.



“The song was written out of the concept of stereotyping, gossiping and spreading fake news about innocent people. Don’t judge a book by its cover," he maintained.



The song was produced by Lewis Kofi Nana Antwi aka Nana Kottens, written by Nana Kottens and David Lowe aka Lowekey.



The instrumental was produced by 2X platinum hit producer Isaiah Darty aka ZeroTheComposer and Nana Kottens. The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Sound Engineer Carey Goodspeed at Azmyth recording studio, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, with Brandon Strode serving as a contributing Sound Engineer.



The art cover for the single was designed by Samuel Tetteh & Rebecca Noison of TK Designz.



