Nana Konadu's fashion statement at Asantehemaa's 5th anniversary

Nana Konadu slays



Asantehemaa celebrates 5th enstoolment anniversary



Nana Konadu loses husband



Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, turned heads when she graced the occasion of the 5th enstoolment anniversary of Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.



Not much has been heard from this legendary fashion icon following the demise of her husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings in November 2020.



The Ghanaian politician, just like many attendees rocked the official print customized for the anniversary but as expected, she added some style and class to her outfit that made her stand out.



Mrs Rawlings wore a long sleeves 'Kaba and Slit' and complimented her look with a pair of sunglasses and a piece of Kente cloth that hung around her neck.



As usual, her headpiece was on point!



See photos of Nana Konadu captured by Swag of Africa below:













