Nana Konadu boogies for the first time in public after Rawlings's demise

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Konadu attends Akwaboah’s EP listening



Nana Konadu shares a dance at EP listening



Akwaboah releases the ‘Lighthouse’ EP album



Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was spotted dancing her heart out at Akwaboah’s ‘Lighthouse’ EP listening event.



Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings shared a hearty dance while having a wonderful time at Akwaboah’s “Lighthouse” EP album launch.



This is the first time the former first lady has been seen at a social event after the death of her husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings.



The leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP) graced the occasion to show her support to the artiste.



She bought 3 copies of Akwaboah's new album for GHC3000.



Nana Konadu hasn’t been seen in public for a while and was a delight to many when she was spotted dancing with so much energy during the EP listening of Akwaboah who invited fans using personal and social means.



According to Akwaboah, his new EP "#LighthouseAlbum signifies the rebirth of good music. Every song on this album is woven together with timeless chords…We will soon share this experience get ready to be thrilled with evergreen songs on #LightHouseEP this week."



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, a member of Parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi was also present.



