Nana Appiah Mensah sells Zylofon FM to Prophet Adom Kyei

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

The embattled CEO of Menzgold cum Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1, has sold his Zylofon FM.



The radio station which was running on the frequency 102.1, from what zionfelix.net gathered, has been sold to the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre (BWC) who is called Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.



In a new flyer that is currently circulating on social media, the radio station after it was reportedly sold is no longer Zylofon FM but Second Chance Radio.



This is not too surprising taking into account the fact that live programs on the radio station have been suspended for some time now.



As it stands now, the reason for the sale of the radio station is unknown but there are speculations that the recent issues the CEO of the network is facing in court cannot be overlooked.



See the flyer of the new look of the radio station after its reported sale below:



