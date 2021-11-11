Nana Ampadu to receive state burial – Presidency

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•His 40-days anniversary was held last weekend at the Ghana Police School



Late highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu, will receive a state burial in his final journey to eternity, the presidency has disclosed.



According to the Director of Communications at the office of the president, Eugene Arhin, the decision is to honour the late highlife legend who through his creative craft promoted Ghanaian music.



“The president has also taken the decision to honour the late legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Ampadu, with a state-assisted burial in honour of his service to the growth of Ghanaian music. This information will be duly communicated to the family of the late singer and a befitting burial ceremony will be held for this noble son of Ghana,” he said at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, November 11, 2021.



The late highlife musician passed away in September this year at the age of 76 after a short illness.



Many in the entertainment industry have described his death as "a big blow" to the industry



Nana Ampadu is credited with popular highlife songs like “Ebi Te Yie” which shot him into prominence in 1967.



