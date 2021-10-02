Nana Ampadu qualifies as a philosopher more than a musician – NDC’s Edudzi

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nana Ampadu was reported dead on September 28, 2021.



Although it’s not clear what killed the highlife legend, family sources say he died at the hospital after he took ill for some short period.



Nana Ampadu was 76 when he died.



Commenting on his body of work, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe, who says he listens to songs of the legend, indicated that his songs reflected life happenings.



He said instead of labeling the late highlife legend a musician, it’s imperative that he is seen rather as a philosopher.



The Private legal practitioner noted that his songs are relatable and spoke to the soul.



“Nana Ampadu was a philosopher. He wasn’t just a musician and if you listen to his lyrics, you will realize that his song reflected our everyday life stories, everyday things that happen,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM.