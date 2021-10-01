Nana Ampadu predicted his death - Mark Okraku reveals

Entertainment of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, years ago, prophesied that he was going to die at age 75, this is according to the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey.



Nana Ampadu on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, passed away. He was 76 years old.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Mr Okraku Mantey recalled how the singer had predicted his death at one of their Regional meetings.



He said: "Nana Ampadu at one of our meetings said he was going die at age 75... Nana Ampadu said he had the vision to die at 75...he was into a lot of religious and spiritual things as well. He always prayed at our meeting and used the Bible to guide us. He said it, in one of our meetings so when I heard of his demise, I asked about his age because I knew he has said it to me years ago. They said he was 76."



Paying tribute to the veteran musician, Mr Okraku Mantey who describes himself as a loyalist of the late singer disclosed that he had a personal relationship with him. He added that Nana Ampadu also known as 'Adwomtofo Nyinaa Hene' was the reason why he put an end to his 'fight' with the former Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) president, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obuor).



"Nana Ampadu is a unifier, when I used to fight Obour, he was always behind the scenes advising me. People did not know why I kept quiet during my misunderstanding with Obour, it was all because of Nana Ampadu. He was a great person; I have a weakness for people who are good with the arts. He was one of the people who was good with his craft... I am one of Nana Ampadu's loyalists."