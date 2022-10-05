Nana Ampadu goes home on October 8

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The late Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu, is set to be buried on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his hometown, Obo Kwahu in the Eastern region.



The final funeral rites will begin with a night vigil where the body will be laid in state at the forecourt of the State House on Thursday, October 6.



The Memorial and Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, October 9 at the Obo Community Centre, Obo Kwahu.



Nana Ampadu, popularly known as' Nnwomtofohene ', died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Legon Hospital in Accra after a short illness. He was 76 years old.



The late highlife musician was credited with numerous popular highlife tracks and he is known to have composed over 800 songs.



Ampadu’s' African Brothers Band' was formed in 1963, but he shot to fame in 1967 when he released his song, Ebi Te Yie.