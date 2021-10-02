Nana Ampadu deserves a state burial – Obour

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Bice Osei Kuffour known popularly by the name Obour, has asserted that the late Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, should be given a state burial.



He noted that apart from the legend being one of the pioneers of Highlife music in the country, he also trained many other top artistes in the country.



Mentioning some artistes who passed through the hands of the legend, he said, “We can’t mention them all from the likes of Akosua Agyepong, Oheneba Kisi, Nana Tuffour just to mention a few, all got trained by this great man.”



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, he said, “He has also played a vital role in the Ghanaian music industry like GHAMRO and MUSIGA. Some years ago, he was even the General Secretary for MUSIGA and he did a great job.”



Obour mentioned that the late Nana Ampadu was amongst one of the few people who have really fought for the entertainment industry, more especially the music industry.



“If the country has lost someone as important as this, and it was not even on political grounds, he is well-deserving of a state burial,” he added.



He furthered that while he was President of MUSIGA, “we were able to get a state burial for the late Paapa Yankson, Jerry Hanson and Ebony. If we could give all these artistes a state burial, what is stopping us from doing same for this legend. The truth of the matter is, he deserves more than that,” he emphasized.