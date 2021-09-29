Nana Ampadu believed in my vision of transforming Ghana - Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

• President Akufo-Addo has paid tribute to Nana Ampadu



• The highlife musician died on September 28



• He was a supporter of the NPP



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the death of highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, is a big blow to Ghana. In his tribute to the singer, he recalled his impact on the music industry.



According to Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Ampadu who was a supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) believed in his political dreams of transforming the nation and for that matter supported the party's 2016 election campaign which witnessed him being voted into office as president.



The veteran musician passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after a short illness.



Nana Akufo-Addo in his post on Facebook wrote: "I have learnt, with great sadness, of the death of one of Ghana’s musical icons, the legendary high-life artiste, Nana Ampadu. The outpouring of grief by many Ghanaians, following the news of his death, is an appreciation of the impact his music had on successive generations of Ghanaians. Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana, and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016, for which I remain eternally grateful. His was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed."



The president again extended his condolence to the wife and family of the late musician.



"My deep condolences to his widow, children and family. Rest in perfect peace, Nana, and may the Almighty keep you in His bosom until the last day of the resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen. Nana Ampadu, da yie, Nyame nfa wo kra nsie," he wrote.



Nana Ampadu born on March 31, 1945, is a composer of over 800 songs. Popular among them were songs like, 'Oman Bo Adwo', 'Obra', 'Kofi Nkrabea', 'Susu Ma No Nye Wode', 'Mother' and 'Yaa Amponsah'.





