Nana Ama Mcbrown recounts the moment she met her husband, Maxwell Mensah

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, television presenter and brand ambassador, Nana Ama Mcbrown has shared the untold story of how her friendship which later graduated into a relationship began.



Maxwell Mawu Mensah the husband of actress Nana Ama McBrown, turned a year older on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.



Earlier on that day, his beautiful wife today to her social media pages to share some lovely photos of Maxwell and their kids to wish him a special happy birthday.



After the special birthday wishes from his wife and his friends on social media, Maxwell Mensah decided to end the day with a simple but plush party at their house in the capital.



The party was star-studded with familiar faces like Kwame A Plus, Mimi Andani, Charles Osei Assibey, Yaw Sakyi, and many others.



It was all fun as these top stars joined Maxwell to cut his birthday and pop the champagne as he marked his new year. During the celebration, Nana Ama Mcbrown revealed that she has known Maxwell for 11 years.



Nana Ama Mcbrown said that she threw a housewarming party at her new home and invited Kwame A Plus who then attended a party with 6 of his friends of which Maxwell Mensah was a part of.



However, they did not talk much as she only treated him as a guest just like others who also attended her party. She said that a year later, Maxwell started calling her and requested to meet her and paid her a visit at her house on his birthday.



Nana Ama McBrown added that one thing led to another and they started a relationship.



