Nana Ama McBrown shares details of her 8-year IVF journey

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown is still sharing some intricate details of her journey to having a baby. Nana Ama McBrown, who had her first baby in 2020 at age 41 after many years of trying is sharing her journey to being a mom to encourage women who are looking for the fruit of the womb.



Revealing new details of her journey in an interview on We Got This Africa with Naa Ashorkor, the award-winning actress revealed that she has always wanted a baby since she was 23 years old.



According to Nana Ama, she saw her friends having children day in and day out and she yearned for one of her own, but after trying so many times, she finally gave up and focused on her career.



"I’ve always wanted a baby since age 23, more than 20 years now, way before I started my career but along the line I had to let it go and concentrate on my career hoping for nature to take its course,” she told Naa Ashorkor.



I had a smooth pregnancy; there was no sex the entire period - Nana Ama McBrown



Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown has revealed despite having an emotionally draining journey to getting pregnant, she had a smooth pregnancy.



In a new interview on We Got This Africa with Naa Ashorkor, the award-winning actress revealed after going through two different IVF treatments in order to get pregnant, she was blessed with a smooth and problem free pregnancy.



“I had a good pregnancy. It was so smooth, there was no reaction, there was no vomiting, I was sleeping, I was eating, everything. I only stopped having sex, I started googling what to eat, when to sleep, at that point, it wasn’t about me anymore but about the baby,” she told Naa Ashorkor.



Detailing how she broke the news to her husband and his reaction, she shared; “He was ready for any news. He saw me going through the procedures, he saw the anxiety, he was ready for any news. He was hoping for me to get pregnant because he understood that was the one thing he had to do for me to be happy.”



“When I told him I was pregnant, he was skeptical at first and told me I was lying. I had to snap the results and send them to him for him to believe me. He quickly called and closed early and come home. When he came home, you could see the excitement on his face but then I told them we were no longer going to have sex during the period,” she added.



