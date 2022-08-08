Nana Ama McBrown's liposuction: Moesha's name cited amidst brouhaha

Entertainment of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efe Keyz has asked Ghanaians to apologise to social media influencer and actress, Moesha Buduong, for the mean criticisms she received when she admitted to going under the knife.



Speaking on Hitz FM, Efe Keyz asserted that body enhancement procedures have become common, hence, her reason for asking Ghanaians to apologise to Moesha.



“It got a time that people were hitting on Moesha for so long for her body enhancement, but now it has become like she has opened the eyes of people.



“Now that our favourites are doing it, we need to apologise for some of the nasty comments we said about her,” she disclosed.



According to Efe Keyz, when Moesha admitted to having done liposuction, she read some comments by some known people and was left with no option but to defend the socialite.



She also questioned why people are willing to accept body enhancement procedures these days when they had rubbished Moesha Budoung back then.



“I read some of them and I was offended, but you know I could defend her then but you can go defending her everywhere. But now if people are willing to accept this, why were they thrashing her then,” she queried.



On August 20, 2020, Moesha Budoung admitted the long-standing rumour that she had gone under the knife to achieve her hourglass figure.



According to the actress cum socialite, she had worked out to achieve a curvy body but saw no results until she got liposuction to get the desired body she wanted.



Years after, TV host Nana Ama McBrown has confirmed she has enhanced her body through liposuction because her tummy was sagging. The confession has since courted conversation.



Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:











ADA/BB