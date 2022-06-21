Nana Ama McBrown's absence from her show attributed to ill health

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

In May this year, the host of United Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown clarified that she hasn't been sacked from United Television (UTV) as reported by some blogs.



She explained that her absence from her show had nothing to do with dismissal and urged fans to ignore such rumours including one that claimed she had welcomed twins.



“I have not been sacked, no! I have not been sacked. We are family. UTV is home, they are family. I have not been sacked, no, no. I won't say I can't be sacked, who am I? It is a home, my family," she stated in a video published on her YouTube channel.



Fast forward to June 21, a delegation from the media house visited the actress and presenter to see how she was faring and also offered prayers for "quick recovery". This confirmed that she was rather on sick leave.



A member of the delegation thanked God for Nana Ama's life and prayed for a full recovery that will enable her to return to host her show following months of absence.



The actress looked hale and hearty as she exchanged pleasantries with the team led by Fadda Dickson at her residence in Accra.



Check out the video below:







