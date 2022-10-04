Nana Ama McBrown prays as she mourns the late Ekow Blankson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Struck by the death of the late veteran actor Ekow Blankson, popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has taken to social media to offer a touching tribute to his colleague.



The actress is one of the many showbiz personalities and sympathizers worldwide that have been left in a state of shock following the passing of the late Mr. Blankson.



The veteran actor, whose sudden demise was announced on the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022, has since sparked various reactions from several Ghanaian celebrities, including the likes of Kobi Rana, Gloria Osei, Prince David Osei, John Dumelo, Roselyn Ngissah, Beverly Afaglo, Martha Ankomah, Captain Planet, and many others who have shared fond memories of him.



In the case of Nana Ama McBrown, she was soaked with a mixture of sadness, fright, and disappointment as she questioned why the actor would depart at this point in his life.



She prayed to God to preserve the lives of people, especially parents, for the sake of their young children.



“Ohhhhhh this Life We are living. Why is it like this? Ohh, Ekow B. So sorry my brother, God favour us. Let us live long because our children are young. Please, please, God. I’m so sad and broken,” she wrote on Instagram.



The late Ekow Blankson is reported to have died while he was on admission at a hospital in Tema, following a short illness.



He is survived by a wife, Justina Naadu Blankson, and children.



Read the video below:



