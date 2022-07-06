Nana Ama McBrown opens up on how fraudsters registered SIM in her name

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Ama McBrown returns to host United Showbiz after 6 months



She put up an energetic performance upon her return



Ama McBrown clear air on pregnancy and about praying for twins



Actress, hostess and businesswoman Nana Ama McBrown has spoken publicly about how she became a victim of digital fraudsters, who used her identity to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.



According to her, that episode – whiles she was away from the United Showbiz show – was a major factor that pushed her to speak out months back as she sought to caution the public about the activities of the fraudsters.



“So, I spoke at the time because of this issue and also to dismiss the rumours that had been going round that I had given birth. In effect, I used a stone to kill two birds,” she said on last week’s edition of the United Showbiz programme.



McBrown poured her heart out when she was asked specifically by Mr. Logic (a panelist) why she felt compelled to respond to the rumours. “I was not compelled to respond to these rumours,” she replied initially.



She then stated the main reason: “What made me respond was due to the deluge of messages from well-wishers like you (panelists) that my name was being used to defraud people.”



She narrated that she posted a video when COVID restrictions were lifted, asking people to reach out with their products so that she can help with promotion across her social media handles – Facebook (Official Nana Mc Brown), Instagram (I am Ama Mc Brown) and YouTube, Tik Tok (Ama McBrown Gh) and Snap Chat (I Am Ama McBrown GH)



“The idea was to help promote the products and services of people who I asked to reach out via WhatsApp so I put their products and services on social media, so that I can help with advertisement.



The fraudsters, she continued, “used this video and went to Airtel/Tigo to register a SIM in my name, so any transaction bore my name and was seen as credible. They said I was charging 500 cedis to do the promotion.



“And with how things were hard at the time, it was unsettling. That is why I used a stone to kill two birds. Parents, friends and well-wishers were also asking about debunking the pregnancy too. So, I responded specifically because of that,” she added.



Watch her explanation below: starting 19:45 secs to 23:23 secs



