Nana Ama McBrown marks her 45th birthday in style

Entertainment of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Nana Ama McBrown Mensah who has close to two decades of experience in the local movie industry has celebrated her 45th birthday anniversary with carefully put-together photoshoot concepts and outfits that depict her personality.



The mother of one to Maxin Mawushi Mensah and host of United Showbiz left no stone unturned but nailed all the looks she served in the photos published on her social media pages.



"At This Age, I can Only Trust You God. 45 is A Good Feeling," she disclosed on the morning of August 15.



Born Felicity Ama Agyemang, the celebrated put together a donation exercise ahead of her 45th birthday celebrations and touched the lives of the less privileged.



She embarked on an outrage that enrolled some 1000 Ghanaians in the state health insurance scheme. Also, she donated money and items worth thousands of cedis to a local community she visited in Kumasi.



McBrown applied effort and energy during her photoshoot sessions. The actress published some behind scenes on her Instagram page.



Check out the posts below:



