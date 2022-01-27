Nana Ama McBrown in top 5 poses for your next photoshoot

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Ghanaian presenter cum actress, Nana Ama McBrown, known widely for her glamourous fashion sense has made headlines a lot of times on various media platforms.



Week in, week out, the actress dazzles her fans with jaw-dropping looks that leave them mesmerized. Be it a red carpet walk or just another casual night-out, her looks are always on point. She has never failed to fascinate her fans with her stunning style of dressing.



Even on her lazy day at home, she has been captured looking her best. She holds a unique and bold dressing sense that marks her true personality.



In acknowledging her pictures shared on her social media pages, GhanaWeb has focused on the top 10 pictures that feature ‘wicked’ poses you may need for your next photoshoot.



Come along as we recap some of the most memorable pictures she has shared.







































