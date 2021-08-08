Nana Ama McBrown goes for another surgery

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Screen goddess and host of UTV's United Showbiz programme, Nana Ama McBrown will be away from the screens as she undergoes another surgery.



It may be recalled that she had an arm surgery after she was involved in an accident in 2013.



Unfortunately, she was involved in a domestic accident last year which has necessitated another surgery. According to the actress, she fell down and broke her right arm.



A video shared by the actress on Saturday indicates she's undergoing another surgery in Germany.



Listen to her explanation in the video below



