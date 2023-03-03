Nana Ama McBrown gifts daughter’s old shoes to neighbourhood kids

Entertainment of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian female actress, Nana Ama McBrown has extended an act of kindness to some children by gifting them shoes belonging to her now four-year-old daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the host of United Showbiz on UTV unloaded a box full of baby shoes and shared it amongst the kids who could not hide their delight.



In addition to the shoes, the actress also donated a full pack of baby diapers to some of the children.



Nana Ama has been open with her struggles with child birth before welcoming her daughter who recently turned four.



According to the actress she suffered from the pressures of society and had done everything medically possible to help her give birth.







Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







GA/SARA