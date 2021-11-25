Nana Ama McBrown explains why her husband manages her

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Ama McBrown is managed by her husband



I’ve not regretted making my husband my manager, Nana Ama McBrown



Nana Ama's appreciates husband for supporting her career



Actress Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed that her job requires her manager to be with her at all times, reason she settled on her husband to fill that position.



Maxwell Mawu Mensah who married the actress in 2016 doubles as the husband and manager of his wife, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah.



Speaking in a recent interview on Starr Chart monitored by GhanaWeb, McBrown told host, Nana Aba Anamoah, that her husband has been very supportive adding that she has not regretted the decision to make him her manager.



"I have support from my family and husband and because he is my manager too, it keeps me on my toes... he has to be my manager because the nature of the job is such that your manager should be very close most of the time."



The actress and television presenter hosts one of the nations most viewed programme on television, United Showbiz on UTV. According to McBrown, her husband has no course to worry about her as he knows her movement and schedule.



"Again, he has to know the schedule and he will know that my wife is not home not because she just wants to be out and that she is out for a reason. We are fine and we've been doing that for a while," she added.





