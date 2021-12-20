Nana Ama McBrown dashes money to fans who told her they are hungry

Entertainment of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghpage.com

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown is one of the few benevolent celebrities we have in the showbiz industry.



The screen goddess has been helping orphans, widows, and the less privileged ever since she hit the limelight.



In a new video that has surfaced online, the actress shows undiluted generosity and kindness to some people she met at random.



Upon seeing her fans in a small village while on her way to Accra, she waved at them, and as they rushed close to where her car was parked, she told them to come for “something small” for food.



The people, grownup men, and women, rushed to her car to receive their fair share of her benevolence.



Check out the video below to know more:







