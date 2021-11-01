Nana Ama McBrown announces comeback following sick leave

Entertainment of Monday, 1 November 2021

Actress and television presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, will soon grace the screens following a two-month break due to ill health.



McBrown in August this year revealed that she was going on a break to undergo surgery following her accident in 2013, which left the bone in her right arm fractured.



In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Ama teased followers in a video that captured her dancing under a shower in an orange outfit.



The post captioned "THE QUEEN IS BACK," has attracted a resounding welcome from her followers who were elated to have her back.



Nana Ama is the host of United Showbiz on United TV and is among the celebrated actors in the country.





