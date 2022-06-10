Nana Akufo-Addo’s government is the worst – Nana Romeo

Entertainment of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Radio presenter, Nana Romeo, has complained about the hardship under Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.



Nana Romeo, who was speaking on Prekese Radio in Germany, stated that the hardship in Ghana now is unprecedented.



He admitted that there was hardship during the era of past presidents, but the current one is the worst.



The Accra FM presenter disclosed in the video available to Zionfelix.net that some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are even feeling it.



Nana Romeo stressed the high rate of inflation and price hikes.



He concluded that the centre cannot hold as far as this government is concerned.



Watch his statement below.



