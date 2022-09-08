Nana Akua Addo shows off her husband, flaunts ring to emphasise change of name

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress and fashion influencer, Nana Akua Addo, has, after six months, not gotten over the fact that she is finally wedded to her husband.



In a video shared on Instagram, the mother of two was captured with her husband for the first time since they got married in a court wedding on March 25, 2022.



The fashionista was captured noticeably showing off her ring in different poses while looking amazing in a pair of stylish sunglasses engraved with diamonds.



She sat next to her husband, Mr Norman, who couldn't help but smile at the camera while donning an orange top in their car.



Nana Akua’s video captures her for the first time with her husband after various social media platforms in March spotted the couple signing some documents to officiate their marriage in court with their two daughters.



The couple and children donned white attire and kept their marriage simple with just a court ceremony.



The news came to validate some videos that circulated on social media of the couple showing off their rings in front of a building.



A look at Nana Akua Addo’s Instagram page also confirmed her flaunting a ring and referring to herself as Mrs Norman, indicating that she is officially the wife of Mr Harold Norman.





ADA/BOG