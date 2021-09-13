Nana Akua Addo is a trendsetter - Ghanaians react to Kim Kardashian's outfit

Entertainment of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kim Kardashian has been spotted wearing a black leather suit with her face covered



• Nana Akua Addo had earlier worn a similar outfit in 2019



• Some Ghanaians on social media have suggested that she is a trend setter



Ghanaian Fashion Police have hailed the nation's fashionista, Nana Akua Addo, for being a style inspiration to America's reality star, Kim Kardashian.



The American socialite has sent the internet talking after she stepped out in a black leather suit with her face covered in a zipped leather mask.



Kim is best known for rocking unique outfits, and this was no exception.



It could be remembered that Ghana's 'Slay Queen', Nana Akua, had donned a similar outfit in 2019 during the Glitz Africa Fashion Week.



Although some critics suggested that her look was a 'mess', it is all making sense now that Kim Kardashian has been spotted in a similar look.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on Sunday, September 12, Nana Akua reminded the world that she had 'slayed' that look two years ago.



She captioned the image of herself and Kim "19 Vr 2021 This is Fashion."



In reaction to the post, some fashion enthusiasts have commended her for staying trendy and raising the bar when it comes to fashion in Ghana.



One of Ghana's fashionists, Osebo the Zaraman who is best known for wearing skirts in reaction to Nana Akua's post wrote: "If you know you know."



Another Maadomaa added, "My sister you're the originator.. we for not mess with you kraa..you dey different dimension."



A third, Alhaji Junior wrote; "This is Kim that we talking about n if my checks are right u did it before her gosh, we are sorry, we shud celebrate u every day."



Read the reactions below:





















