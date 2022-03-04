Nana Agradaa testifies against Owusu Bempah

Entertainment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Evangelist Patricia Oduro, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’, on February 3, 2022, stormed the Accra Circuit court to testify against the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.



Nana Agradaa’s presence at the court falls on the back of Owusu Bempah’s arrest sometime in 2021 after he and a gang of men allegedly thronged her residence to attack her.



In a video that earlier made rounds on the internet, Owusu Bempah and the other suspects were spotted at the residence of Nana Agradaa exchanging words during an altercation that ensued between both parties.



Owusu Bempah was allegedly heard in one of the videos saying, “Nana Agradaa says she will teach me a lesson, so I came here so that she deals with me. When I got there she was home, so I dared her to come down. When I got there she had a gun but my boys ceased it, I told them not to shoot else she would have been dead by now.”



Owusu Bempah and his accomplices who were granted bail sometime in September 2021, have since been charged with ‘offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace and threat of death.



They have all pleaded not guilty and the case has been adjourned to March 24.



Also, there have been calls for the case’s docket to be sent to the Attorney General’s office for perusal and advice.