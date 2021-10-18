Nana Agradaa stuns in birthday photos

Entertainment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Nana Agradaa is celebrating her birthday today October 18, 2021



• The repented fetish priestess has shared adorable pictures of herself on social media



• Nana Agradaa visited the Chief Imam's residence for prayers





Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has shared beautiful pictures of herself on social media to announce her birthday which falls on October 18, 2021.



In separate pictures shared on her Instagram page, Nana Agradaa was dressed in six different colorful gowns while seated on a golden chair like royalty.



Beaming with smiles, she looked like a fairy tale princess in all her outfits.



Scores of social media users have since trooped under her post to extend their good wishes.



The repented fetish priest climaxed her birthday celebration by visiting the Chief Imam's residence to make some donations as well as secure some blessings.

























