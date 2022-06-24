Nana Agradaa re-unites with her husband

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has disclosed that her husband is finally back after he earlier absconded from their matrimonial home.



Earlier, Agradaa took to social media to vent about how her husband, who failed to support her ministry, abandoned their marriage to focus on his church.



Agradaa who claimed to have built a new magnificent auditorium for the commencement of her church said all efforts to recruit her husband, Rev. Eric Oduro, into joining forces with her proved futile.



News of Agradaa’s marital woes went viral on social media with many including the likes of Joyce Blessing mocking her situation.



Nana Agradaa who was at that time ‘heartbroken’, fought critics including Joyce Blessing who received an embarrassing ‘payback’, (leakage of her drunk video) on social media.



But in the latest development, the repented fetish priestess has in all excitement, announced the return of her husband.



She seized the opportunity to shame her enemies who according to her, sought the downfall of her marriage at all cost.



“My husband understands marriage. He isn’t like Owusu Bempah who married five women within a month. He likes me just however I am. We understand marriage and every marriage has its own fights and these fights even strengthen the relationship more. In that case your husband even gives you good make-up sex and pampers you.



"We understand ourselves and know what works for us so nobody can destroy our marriage. Our enemies will not succeed. My husband loves me and I won't leave him for anyone. We have been married for 24 years. If Joyce Blessing had listened to my advice and not abandoned her marriage or led a promiscuous life, she wouldn’t have been sex-starved,” she stated during a Facebook live session.



