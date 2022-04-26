Nana Agradaa goes vulgar after encounter with Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Arthur releases 'Son of Jacob' album



Nana Agradaa prays for Kwesi Arthur



Nana Agradaa shades radio station owner



It was an epic encounter at the studios of Okay FM, Monday when Nana Agradaa laid her hands on Kwesi Arthur and offered special prayers for the musician who showed up for an interview on the Accra-based radio station.



That moment was, however, punctuated with a vulgar remark, evoking shock from those who were at the studio and some social media users as well.



The one-time priestess who now prides herself on being an evangelist had prayed against any attempt by the enemy to attack Kwesi Arthur while asking him to send her a copy of his latest album ‘Son of Jacob’, with a promise to give the album an exposure.



She assured the musician that once she speaks good about the album and gives it the necessary hype, the accomplishment would be enormous.



“Send me your latest album. ‘Son of Jacob’ is gospel. Send it to me, I’ll hype it on my television station. I am very influential,” Nana Agradaa said.



Her attempt to emphasize her prowess took a sharp turn when she resorted to innuendoes and vulgar words to insult the mother of a yet-to-be-identified person whom she accused of intellectual property theft.



“God has empowered us, when we speak, it manifests. When we introduced ‘aboozigi’, someone established a radio station and named it as such,” a livid Nana Agradaa said as she ended with the unprintable phrase.



