Nana Agradaa declares herself as Ghana's 'Evangelist Police'

Popular fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, who gave her life to Christ in 2021, has launched a campaign against fake pastors in Ghana.



The self-acclaimed 'Evangelist Police' has warned that she will lead the arrest of any man or woman who will use the name of God to preach in vain.



Now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, this preacher has stated that she will be on the lookout for self-seeking pastors.



"I am the Evangelist police, if you preach rough or preach well I'll arrest you," she teased in a video shared on Instagram on February 1.



Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa, also known as Mama Pat, has declared the month of February as Fendi month.



She promises to wear only outfits from the Italian luxury fashion house, Fendi.



Also, she has noted that her 2021 unregistered INFINITI QX80, will be her official vehicle for the new month.



"Happy happy happy new month. My name is Evangelist Mama Pat but you can also call me Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng. I am the 'Evangelist Police', you get me? Happy new month. This month is February, and February stands for 'f' so you can see my Fendi bag, Fendi shoe, and as usual, you see my Fendi shirt because this is the month of Fendi.



"I am using my ash car in February... in January I used the black car, so in this month I am using my ash car (INFINITI QX80)," she added.



