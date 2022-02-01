Nana Agradaa, Mzbel and other celebrities who have visited the Chief Imam

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanain celebrities seek refuge, counsel from Cheif Imam



Celebrities 'storm' Cheif Imam's residence on special days



Female celebrities who have visited Chief Imam so far



Paying a visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for blessings on special days or to seek counsel has become the norm among influential Ghanaians.



Notable of them are Ghanaian female celebrities who have over the period thronged the residence of the honourable man in Old Fadama to seek proper guidance and blessings.



Perhaps it is as a result of his advice and continuous advocacy for unity in the country that drives people into his bosom.



Others individuals also visit with the sole purpose to donate some items in support of the needy in society.



Interestingly, some of these female celebrities have one way or the other been involved in public scandals.



Let’s take a look at why the likes of Nana Agradaa, Mzbel, Efia Odo, Afia Schwarzenegger, Shatta Michy visited the Chief Imam’s residence:



Evangelist Patricia Oduro (Nana Agradaa)



Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, also known as, Nana Agradaa paid a visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu sometime in May 2021.



This was shortly after she publicly renounced her idolatry ways and converted to Christianity.







She stormed the residence of the respected Islamic cleric to re-introduce herself and her newly found Christianity faith.



Evangelist Patricia was accompanied by her husband, Pastor Oduro Koranteng, and a few others.



Mzbel



Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, on January 31, 2022, paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, amidst the brewing controversy surrounding her late father’s funeral.



Mzbel who earlier admitted to being confused about her decision to organize two huge funerals for her late father was spotted at the Chief Imam’s residence, perhaps to seek counsel.



Unclear what her true intent for the visit was, it could also be the case that Mzbel has decided to re-introduce herself as the daughter of a true Muslim.



Mzbel was spotted in the company of a gentleman as they both posed with the Chief Iman for photos.



