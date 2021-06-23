Nana Adwoa Awindor discloses her biggest moments on ‘Greetings From Abroad’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The renowned television personality said meeting successful people living abroad helped her establish strong nteworks



• According to Mrs. Awindor, she used her platform to build networks



• Nana Adwoa Awindor has advised the youth to build more networks with successful people



Obaapa Nana Adwoa Awindor has recounted her greatest experience as a television presenter several years ago.



Highlighting some of her experiences during YFM’s leaderboard series, the renowned media personality cited a period where she had the opportunity to interact with some successful Ghanaians living abroad as one that gave her fulfillment.



She said the joy of listening to the success stories of these striving Ghanaians abroad was a moment she will forever cherish.



The ‘Greetings from Abroad’ host established:



“I have had the opportunity of meeting notable Ghanaians. I met Akenya. He is an artist and a musician combined and he had clientele like the Oprahs, the Johnsons and others, and this is a Ghanaian that I got the chance to interview. I was so happy that our own had gotten that far. I interviewed some young guys in London who were working in the banks as Deputy COOs and whatnot, and I feel proud that as a Ghanaian, I have gone out there and met young guys who were doing very well”.



According to her, she had the chance to meet great people who at the time were very hard to reach and she was able to build a huge network of Ghanaian community leaders.



Noting further, Mrs. Awindor advised the Ghanaian youth to maneuver through the right channels instead of ‘cutting corners’ as it helps to build the right network that might help in the future.