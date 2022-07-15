Nana Addo hits the dance floor with French Ambassador as Mr Drew performs

Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Last night, July 14, 2022, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, proudly represented the country in a fierce ‘diplomatic dance battle’ between himself and the French Ambassador to Ghana, Ann Sophie Ave.



As part of this year’s France National Day celebration, the French Ambassador invited the president, some Ghanaian public figures and media houses to a party at her residence to commemorate French Day in Ghana.



Though the event was star-studded, the president stole the show as he turned heads with his amazing 90’s dance moves grooving to Mr. Drew’s ‘S3K3’.



Ann Sophie Ave also thrilled her guests with a sterling performance of her singing songs from Mona4real and Whitney Houston.



The French National Day, also known as Bastille Day, is an annual event marked on July 14. The day signifies the fall of the Bastille in 1789.



This day is marked by the meticulously planned traditional military parade on the Champs-Elysees, dance, fireworks and illuminations throughout France.



