Nana Addo booed: It was embarrassing but I can't empathize with government - Joyce Bawah

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress and an aide to the former president, John Dramani Mahama, has stated that she doesn't have any form of empathy towards the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, who was recently booed by some Ghanaians at the Global Citizen Festival.



The musical concert which took place at the Black Star Square in Accra was attended by key personalities and telecast to millions of people around the world. However, it witnessed the first gentleman of the land being subjected to public ridicule by some disappointed youth who booed him over what has been described as the poor management of the economy.



Commenting on the humiliation suffered by the president, Joyce Bawah in an interview with broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chart admitted that although the situation was embarrassing, she cannot sympathize with the ruling government due to a staged protest the NPP organized in London and New York when John Mahama was president.



All this was done to make the then-president unpopular and also look bad in the eyes of the world, she asserted.



"In the end, each one of us (NPP and NDC) has suffered it one way or the other. Embarrassing as it is, I try very hard to empathize and I don't have any empathy...leaders ought to show some respect," Joyce Bawa stated in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



"When you say booed, what do you mean? Which stage can be bigger than a president in New York or London for example? With all those placards out there with Ghanaian citizens. It has happened many times, it shouldn't have happened but it did, unfortunately.



"Regrettable as it is, I think and I always have one statement that I make that our leaders ought to respect the high office of the president," the lawyer charged.



Joyce Bawah has called on all parties to respect the highest seat of government to prevent future occurrences.



"...I think the insults were too many on all platforms...we should have a certain prostitute to know when enough is enough," she added.



